Volkswagen this week revealed the ID.7, an electric hatchback that will serve as the Passat replacement here in the U.S. The ID.7 is due to reach dealerships next year, but before it arrives the long-awaited ID.Buzz will reach these shores.

2025 Polestar 4

Swedish performance EV brand Polestar revealed a new crossover positioned between its 2 compact hatchback and 3 mid-size SUV. The new crossover, dubbed the Polestar 4, features coupe-like styling and lacks a rear window.

Bugatti Bolide prototype

Bugatti provided the first look at a prototype for its Bolide track-only hypercar. Impressively, the vehicle is very close to the Bolide concept shown in 2020, which was never actually intended for production.

2024 BMW i7 M70

BMW's i7 electric sedan spawned a performance range-topper developed by the M division. Dubbed the i7 M70, the electric super sedan offers 650 hp, a 0-60 time of around 3.5 seconds, and an estimated range approaching 295 miles on a charge.

2024 MG Cyberster

MG finally made a return to its sports car roots with the reveal of the Cyberster. The two-seat roadster features electric power and is scheduled to go on sale in markets where MG operates starting in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz's Maybach ultra-luxury division launched its first EV in the form of the EQS 680 SUV. As the name suggests, the vehicle is based on Mercedes' EQS SUV. However, there are enough unique details inside and out to make it worthy of the Maybach badge.

2025 Mini Countryman spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the vehicles we spied this week was a redesigned Mini Countryman. The latest prototype was completely devoid of camouflage gear, as it was being used for an official photo shoot.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

And one of the vehicles we tested was the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado, in its ZR2 off-road grade. We took a route between Las Vegas and Reno, and it turned out that it wasn't all smooth sailing.