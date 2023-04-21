We drove the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, new details emerged regarding the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, and the Volkswagen ID.7 finally debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent three days running an off-road race course in the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 to learn that it resets the off-road pickup bar. Its size, powertrain, and specs give it a head start on the looming competition, and the truck makes a giant leap over the previous-generation ZR2.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne debuted with a refined design, more screen space inside the cabin, and a V-8 engine returning to the S model. The update brings a large price hike to the mid-size crossover, along with more standard equipment. Deliveries of the 2024 Cayenne will begin this summer.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will feature rear disc brakes. The automaker confirmed in its latest teaser photo that the next-generation truck will get with the modern safety times. Another teaser revealed the off-road TRD Pro model will ride on Fox internal-bypass shocks with remote reservoirs. A debut is expected in the coming months.

The 2024 Buick Envista will expand the premium automaker's lineup this summer. The small crossover SUV features a fast roofline and the next evolution of the automaker's design language. A turbo-3 rests under the hood and a pair of screens sit atop the dashboard.

The Volkswagen ID.7 finally debuted. Set to anchor the automaker's fight against Tesla, the ID.7 is said to offer more than 350 miles of EPA-rated range to go with seating for five and a slippery design.