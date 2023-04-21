Porsche is working on an update for the current 992-generation 911 range, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the 911 Targa.

Referred to internally as the 992.2 generation, the updated range should get mild styling tweaks, a revised dash, and a hybrid powertrain for some models.

The prototype for the Targa shows new front intakes, new internals for the headlights, and a revised taillight design.

According to our photographer, the interior of this prototype was also covered, suggesting some changes will probably be made to the dash. An updated infotainment system is a strong possibility, and the instrument cluster is expected to go fully digital this time, just like in the Taycan and the updated Cayenne being introduced for 2024.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrain lineup, but there are rumors a new engine might be introduced with this update, specifically a bigger, naturally aspirated unit like Porsche's 4.0-liter flat-6 offered in the 718 range, which starts at 394 hp. The current Targa comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 with outputs that start at 379 hp.

2024 Porsche 911 Targa facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

There is some substance to the rumors. Frank-Steffen Walliser, the former chief engineer for the 911, said in a 2020 interview that new emissions regulations planned for Europe around the middle of the decade will spur bigger engines to return in favor of downsized units. The new rules are apparently aimed at matching lab-tested fuel economy with real-world figures.

As mentioned above, hybrid technology is also expected to be introduced to the 911 with this update. The yellow sticker on this prototype, a requirement in some parts of Europe for electrified vehicles testing on public roads, indicates it likely features some form of electrification.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in 2022 said the 911's hybrid setup will be along the lines of the system in the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and not a plug-in hybrid system like in the 918 Spyder hypercar. That means there won't be a plug, and any electric motor-generator(s) will purely be used to support the internal-combustion engine and recover energy under braking.

The first members of the updated 992-generation 911 range should appear late this year or early next, meaning they'll likely arrive as 2024 models.

Also out testing are updated versions of the regular Carrera, Carrera Cabriolet, Carrera GTS, GT3, Turbo, and Turbo S. A new Heritage Design special with retro cues is also out testing, and is thought to be a modern 911 S/T.