Mercedes-Benz is launching a diamond-encrusted special edition of its G-Class off-roader.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition is limited to 300 units worldwide, although it's unclear how many are coming to the U.S. It features 0.25-carat diamonds set into all four stainless steel door locking pins. Buyers also get a certificate from the Responsible Jewelry Council (RJC) "assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially, and ecologically responsible sources," according to a Mercedes press release.

2024 Mercedes-Benz G 550 Stronger Than Diamonds Edition

The special edition also wears exclusive Rosewood Grey Magno paint, along with diamond logos on the exterior door handles and a genuine silver badge. A car cover is included to help protect those custom elements.

The interior features black nappa leather upholstery and deep-pile floor mats, as well as stainless steel "Stronger Than Diamonds" badging on the door sills and front passenger grab handle.

2024 Mercedes-Benz G 550 Stronger Than Diamonds Edition

The Stronger Than Diamonds Edition is based on the G 550, so it gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. The U.S.-market G 550 may swap this engine for an inline-6 as part of a 2025-model-year update, as Mercedes has already indicated it will discontinue the V-8 in non-AMG G-Class models in other markets. The V-8 will live on in the updated AMG G 63, but with a mild-hybrid system added. An electric EQG is also due around the same time as the updated gasoline models.

Pricing for the special edition starts at $201,100 with the mandatory $1,150 destination charge. That's $56,950 more than a base G 550, and all of the extra cost goes to bling rather than performance.