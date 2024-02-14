BMW later this year will take the wraps off a new M5 sedan based on the redesigned 5-Series introduced for the 2024 model year.

A wagon option, a Touring in BMW-speak, is also set to arrive this year, albeit later than the sedan, and there's a good chance it will make it to the U.S.

Citing comments made by Domagoj Dukec, who heads design for the BMW brand at the BMW Group, The Car Guide reported on Tuesday that both M5 body styles are planned for U.S. sale.

According to the report, the M5 Touring is due to start sales in the U.S. in 2025, and will likely be the only 5-Series-based wagon to reach these shores. Other markets will receive a regular 5-Series Touring as well as an electric i5 Touring.

Teaser for BMW M5 Touring due in 2024

When it arrives, there won't be much in the way of direct competition for the M5 Touring. Mercedes-Benz AMG no longer offers an E 63 Wagon in the U.S. and Audi's current RS 6 Avant is also on its way out. A successor to the RS 6 Avant, likely badged as the RS 7 Avant, is planned but not yet confirmed for U.S. sale. A smaller RS 5 Avant is also in the works but not yet confirmed to reach these shores.

The M5 Touring will be the third M5 wagon after the previous E34 M5 Touring of the late 1980s/early '90s and E60 M5 Touring of the '00s. It will be a plug-in hybrid featuring a version of the powertrain that debuted in the BMW XM SUV.

The powertrain combines a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 with a single electric motor integrated with the transmission, and according to BMW Blog it will be tuned to deliver 718 hp in the M5. That's 20 hp less than the output of the range-topping XM Label Red, though a more powerful M5 CS variant is still a possibility.

BMW also offers an M3 Touring. It debuted in 2022 with 503 hp, and unfortunately has been ruled out for U.S. sale.