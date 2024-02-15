High inflation may be dragging on but it's never been cheaper to buy a Lucid Air electric sedan.

Lucid on Thursday slashed the starting price of the 2024 Air Pure entry-level grade to $71,400, including a $1,500 destination charge.

That's $7,500 lower than the price just two months ago, when the 2024 Air was announced. It means the Air now undercuts pricing of the Tesla Model S, which starts at $76,380, though the Tesla comes standard with all-wheel drive while the Lucid comes standard with rear-wheel drive.

Despite being an entry-level grade, the Air Pure comes generously equipped, with features like a 34.0-inch curved display, a heated steering wheel, front and rear heated seats, Apple CarPlay, and LED headlights all standard. Also standard is Lucid's DreamDrive suite of driver-assist features that includes functions such as traffic-sign recognition, a driver-attention monitor, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, traffic jam assist, and automatic parking (parallel and perpendicular).

2024 Lucid Air

Buyers wanting to add all-wheel drive will need to upgrade to the Air Touring grade, which starts at $79,400, including destination. That's still cheaper than the previously available Air Pure with all-wheel drive, which used to cost more than $90,000.

The Air Pure comes with a rear-mounted electric motor good for 430 hp. Its range is rated at 410 miles. The Air Touring with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system ups output to 620 hp while the range rating comes in at 411 miles.

Further up is the Air Grand Touring with 819 hp from a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a range of more than 500 miles. Its pricing starts at $111,400, including destination.

Lucid Air Sapphire

The wild Air Sapphire with a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system is still available. It's rated at 1,234 hp and 427 miles of range, and is priced at just over $250,000.

Starting with the 2024 model year, Lucid is offering 24,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance. It’s dropped the two years of free Electrify America road-trip charging and is now instead offering a $1,000 allowance toward a Lucid-supplied charging accessory of the customer’s choosing.

The new pricing should help boost sales of a model that has failed to ignite the market. Despite positive reviews for the Air, Lucid built just 8,428 examples in 2023 and delivered only 6,001 to customers. Lucid should also get a sales boost with the arrival of the Gravity SUV late this year. The three-row midsize SUV will offer more than 440 miles of range in some grades, and start somewhere below $80,000.