Lucid has slashed prices once again, with its debut Air electric sedan now starting at $71,400, including destination. That makes the Air cheaper than the Tesla Model S, but Lucid still equips the car with plenty of standard features, as well as impressive specs that include a 410-mile range estimate.

California's Rezvani has revealed a redesigned version of its Beast. The second-generation model, which comes 10 years after the original, is based on the chassis of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and offers 1,000 hp courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V-8.

General Motors has announced another major update for its Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature. The latest update expands the coverage to approximately 750,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada, or almost double the previous coverage.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Lucid Air prices slashed, now starts at $71,400

2024 Rezvani Beast debuts as 1,000-hp, bullet-proof supercar

GM's Super Cruise to cover 750,000 miles in US and Canada

Review: 2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound goes bigger

Stellantis quietly launched its hands-free driver-assist system

When did Republicans turn against EVs, and will the tide turn?

New Ypsilon revealed as Lancia's first EV

Review: GMC Canyon Denali appeals as a classic, classy truck

Some Audis and Bentleys join Porsches delayed at US ports

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell plug-in power-sharing feature previewed