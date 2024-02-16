France's Alpine has been spotted testing a prototype for its upcoming A290 hot hatch. It will be the first electric vehicle from the brand which plans to enter the U.S. around 2027 starting with a pair of crossovers.

Audi has named a new design chief who aims to introduce a timeless and sophisticated design language that does away with unnecessary ornamentation. The new recruit previously worked at JLR where he designed vehicles like the new Defender and Range Rover.

Alfa Romeo will soon offer EVs exclusively. That means its current gas-powered lineup will have to be phased out, and the brand's chief has confirmed the phase out will start with the fiery Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover. Both models exit the market in June, at least in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Alpine A290 electric hot hatch spied for first time

New Audi design chief wants cars without “superfluous ornaments”

Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio performance models exit US in June

Review: 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty proves to be a modern marvel

Reigning champion Red Bull Racing reveals 2024 F1 race car

Kia dealers are already gouging away on EV9 electric SUV prices

Range Rover Classic convertible given EV treatment by Lunaz

Review: 2024 Genesis G70

Sony and Honda-backed Afeela reportedly plans SUV, budget EV

Survey suggests lack of experience with EVs is slowing adoption