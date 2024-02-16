Alpine's sole model at present is the A110 sports car sold overseas, but it plans to expand the lineup to seven offerings, some of which will reach the U.S. as part of the French performance marque's planned launch here in 2027.

The first of the new offerings will be an electric hot hatch previewed by the A290 Beta concept vehicle that debuted last spring. A prototype for the production model has now been spotted undergoing winter testing in Sweden ahead of a planned debut later this year.

The basis of the A290 is parent company Renault's upcoming 5 hatchback, which is inspired by the original 5 of the 1970s, sold in the U.S. as the Le Car. The 5 is scheduled for a debut at the 2024 Geneva auto show on later this month.

The platform for both vehicles is the CMF-B EV modular design from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance. The modular platform, which features multi-link rear suspension, has been developed for subcompact and compact EVs and will also underpin a Nissan Micra successor.

Alpine A290 Beta concept

Alpine will differentiate the A290 from its Renault sibling with unique styling cues and performance modifications, like additional driving lights up front, a widened track, and aerodynamic elements aimed at boosting downforce. There should also be more power, though neither Alpine nor Renault have detailed any powertrain specs.

Production of the A290 will be handled at a plant in Douai, France.

Beyond the A290, Alpine is known to be working on a compact crossover and an electric successor to the A110, due around 2025 and 2026, respectively. The A110 successor was originally set to use a platform being developed by Lotus for a sports car that will likely end up as an Elise successor, though the two brands went their separate ways last year. The crossover will most likely use the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform, found in the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya.

Alpine bosses have also hinted at two larger crossovers likely sitting in the same segments as the Porsche Macan and Cayenne. These are expected to arrive beginning in 2027 and possibly use platforms from Zhejiang Geely. They will be critical in Alpine attracting customers in the U.S., as well as China, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has previously said.