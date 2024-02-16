Red Bull Racing, the reigning Formula 1 champion, is the last team to reveal its contender for the 2024 season.

Red Bull's new RB20 was revealed on Thursday at the team's Milton Keynes headquarters in the U.K., with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and Team Principal Christian Horner on hand to present the car.

They also presented the new marketing campaign Forever Rebl, which celebrates the team's 20 years in F1, a period in which it managed seven Drivers' and six Constructors' titles, as well as 113 race wins.

The 2024 F1 cars follow most of the same design rules as the cars that competed last year, and power unit rules have been fixed ahead of new rules being introduced for the 2026 season. Nevertheless, there are some notable differences between the design of the RB20 and last season's RB19.

2024 Red Bull Racing RB20 Formula 1 race car

The most obvious are the new side pod design with vertical inlets, and the extended bulge on the engine cover on either side of the central intake. Both elements are similar to what Mercedes-Benz AMG used on its car last season.

F1 cars feature carbon-fiber composite honeycomb structures for the chassis, and hybrid power units combining a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 and two motor-generators, one on the driveline and another integrated with the turbo, for a peak output of around 1,000 hp. Red Bull together with feeder team RB (formerly AlphaTauri) use Honda power units.

Red Bull utterly dominated the season last year. Verstappen enjoyed his third title in a row, as well as a record 19 wins. He also set a record for consecutive wins with 10-straight victories. Perez however only managed two wins, having delivered a much more inconsistent performance.

All of the new crop of F1 cars will hit the racetrack for the first time during pre-season testing which runs Feb. 21-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit. The first race of the new season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will take place at the same circuit on March 2. This year will have a record 24 races.