After the first two rounds of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, Red Bull Racing is already in a dominant position with its two drivers at the top of the Drivers' Championship, and the team sitting on more than double the points of the next best team in the Constructors' title.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both won a race and finished in second place, though Verstappen is slightly ahead thanks to a bonus point for the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
In a surprise outcome this season, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has proven to be the biggest threat to the Red Bull duo. In his debut season with Aston Martin, Alonso finished third on the podium in the season opener in Bahrain and the most recent race in Saudi Arabia.
At the other end of the spectrum, none of the three rookie drivers this season—Logan Sargeant, Nyck De Vries, Oscar Piastri—has scored a point.
There are 21 rounds in the 2023 season remaining, meaning a lot can still change.
Below are the 2023 F1 Drivers' Championship standings:
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing – 44 points
2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – 43 points
3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 30 points
4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 20 points
5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 20 points
6) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 18 points
7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 8 points
8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 6 points
9) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – 4 points
10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 4 points
11) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – 4 points
12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas – 1 point
13) Alexander Albon, Williams – 1 point
14) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – 0 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas – 0 points
16) Logan Sargeant, Williams – 0 points
17) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo – 0 points
18) Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri – 0 points
19) Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 0 points
20) Lando Norris, McLaren – 0 points
Below are the 2023 F1 Constructors' Championship standings:
1) Red Bull Racing – 87 points
2) Aston Martin – 38 points
3) Mercedes-Benz AMG – 38 points
4) Ferrari - 26 points
5) Alpine – 8 points
6) Alfa Romeo – 4 points
7) Haas – 1 point
8) Williams – 1 point
9) AlphaTauri – 0 points
10) McLaren – 0 points
Below are the 2023 F1 season race winners:
Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Australian Grand Prix – TBD
Azerbaijan Grand Prix – TBD
Miami Grand Prix – TBD
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – TBD
Monaco Grand Prix – TBD
Spanish Grand Prix – TBD
Canadian Grand Prix – TBD
Austrian Grand Prix – TBD
British Grand Prix – TBD
Hungarian Grand Prix – TBD
Belgian Grand Prix – TBD
Dutch Grand Prix – TBD
Italian Grand Prix – TBD
Singapore Grand Prix – TBD
Japanese Grand Prix – TBD
Qatar Grand Prix – TBD
United States Grand Prix – TBD
Mexican Grand Prix – TBD
Brazilian Grand Prix – TBD
Las Vegas Grand Prix – TBD
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – TBD