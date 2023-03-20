After the first two rounds of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, Red Bull Racing is already in a dominant position with its two drivers at the top of the Drivers' Championship, and the team sitting on more than double the points of the next best team in the Constructors' title.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both won a race and finished in second place, though Verstappen is slightly ahead thanks to a bonus point for the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

In a surprise outcome this season, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has proven to be the biggest threat to the Red Bull duo. In his debut season with Aston Martin, Alonso finished third on the podium in the season opener in Bahrain and the most recent race in Saudi Arabia.

At the other end of the spectrum, none of the three rookie drivers this season—Logan Sargeant, Nyck De Vries, Oscar Piastri—has scored a point.

There are 21 rounds in the 2023 season remaining, meaning a lot can still change.

Below are the 2023 F1 Drivers' Championship standings:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing – 44 points

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing – 43 points

3) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 30 points

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 20 points

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 20 points

6) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG – 18 points

7) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 8 points

8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 6 points

9) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – 4 points

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 4 points

11) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – 4 points

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas – 1 point

13) Alexander Albon, Williams – 1 point

14) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – 0 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas – 0 points

16) Logan Sargeant, Williams – 0 points

17) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo – 0 points

18) Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri – 0 points

19) Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 0 points

20) Lando Norris, McLaren – 0 points

Below are the 2023 F1 Constructors' Championship standings:

1) Red Bull Racing – 87 points

2) Aston Martin – 38 points

3) Mercedes-Benz AMG – 38 points

4) Ferrari - 26 points

5) Alpine – 8 points

6) Alfa Romeo – 4 points

7) Haas – 1 point

8) Williams – 1 point

9) AlphaTauri – 0 points

10) McLaren – 0 points

Below are the 2023 F1 season race winners:

Bahrain Grand Prix – Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Australian Grand Prix – TBD

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – TBD

Miami Grand Prix – TBD

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – TBD

Monaco Grand Prix – TBD

Spanish Grand Prix – TBD

Canadian Grand Prix – TBD

Austrian Grand Prix – TBD

British Grand Prix – TBD

Hungarian Grand Prix – TBD

Belgian Grand Prix – TBD

Dutch Grand Prix – TBD

Italian Grand Prix – TBD

Singapore Grand Prix – TBD

Japanese Grand Prix – TBD

Qatar Grand Prix – TBD

United States Grand Prix – TBD

Mexican Grand Prix – TBD

Brazilian Grand Prix – TBD

Las Vegas Grand Prix – TBD

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – TBD