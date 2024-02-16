Ford is looking to turn steering wheels into grab handles to help people get into its vehicles.

As described in a patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Jan. 4, but filed by Ford on June 29, 2022, a steering wheel could tilt or even slide across the dashboard to serve as an assist handle.

Ford steering wheel assist handle patent image

Most vehicles already have conventional handles designed for this purpose, Ford notes in the application, but they're fixed in place. A movable handle could be more useful, and Ford believes steering wheels could serve that function.

To make that happen, Ford proposes a motorized system that would allow the wheel to tilt forward and backward, or rotate so that the wheel is perpendicular to the dashboard and can thus be easily grabbed by someone trying to get into the vehicle. Ford also discusses a sliding mechanism for the steering wheel and column that would allow them to move from one side of the dashboard to another—a bit like the movable column in a Mercedes-Benz Unimog.

Ford steering wheel assist handle patent image

When a driver or passenger approaches the vehicle, sensors would scan their body to determine the ideal position for the steering wheel/assist handle, according to Ford. This could be done with the cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors that are already installed in many vehicles, according to the automaker. And it could be keyed to specific user profiles, so the vehicle would recognize a specific person and automatically set things up for them.

Ford didn't specify what kind of vehicle this tech is intended for, but it could be helpful for hoisting oneself into the cab of a full-size pickup truck or SUV. Automakers don't always put patented ideas into production, but Ford does have a next-generation electric pickup and a three-row electric SUV due in 2025 that would serve as good showcases for such a feature.