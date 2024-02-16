Jason Momoa converted his Rolls-Royce to electric power, two R34 Nissan GT-Rs surfaced for sale in the U.S., and the 2025 Porsche 911 Targa underwent cold-weather testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Actor and car enthusiast Jason Momoa had his 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom converted to be an electric vehicle. The work was performed in Oxford, England by the U.K.'s Electrogenic. That car now has about four times more power than it had when it ran off its original 7.7-liter inline-6.

The Chrysler Halcyon EV concept debuted as a four-door electric coupe with barn doors and a windshield that extends back over the cabin. No powertrain details were revealed, and the interior is somewhat compromised with our editor unable to shut the doors while sitting inside the car. Still, it's gorgeous.

A pair of rare R34 Nissan GT-Rs were listed for sale in the U.S.. Both M-Spec Nür editions with one featuring white paint and one finished in black paint. The black car is headed to a Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona in Mach while the white car is currently listed for auction on Bring A Trailer.

The Scarbo SV Rover arrived as a 1,000-hp off-road throwback for $1.5M. Debuting at the F.A.T. International Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado, the SUV is made by Scarbo Vintage, the same company behind Ken Block's Hoonipigasus, and features a mid-mounted supercharged V-8. It can also be ordered with a 1,005-hp electric powertrain.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Targa underwent cold-weather testing on public roads. The refreshed sports car sports an updated front bumper, revised aerodynamics, revised headlights, and likely an updated dashboard featuring the automaker's latest infotainment system.