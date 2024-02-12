California-based Scarbo Vintage—the company behind Ken Block's Hoonipigasus Pikes Peak race car—is back with a road-legal off-road race truck. Called the SV Rover, the truck made its public debut at the F.A.T. International Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado.

Though the styling is reminiscent of a classic Land Rover, underneath it's completely bespoke. The bodywork is made from aluminum and carbon fiber, and the powertrain options are unlike anything available for Land Rovers of old.

Scarbo Vintage SV Rover

Customers can choose between a mid-mounted supercharged V-8 producing 1,100-hp and connected to an 8-speed paddle-shifted automatic transmission, or a 1,005-hp electric powertrain energized by a 75-kwh battery pack. Whether the powertrain is gasoline or electric, power is routed to all four wheels through a transfer case with high and low ranges, and the truck has front and rear locking differentials.

Inboard pushrod front and rear air suspension allows for 30 inches of wheel travel, according to Scarbo Vintage, along with height and valving adjustments. The SV Rover features 40-inch tires mounted on 20-inch wheels, with four-wheel steering and a braking system consisting of Brembo 6-piston calipers and 15.7-inch carbon-ceramic rotors.

Scarbo Vintage SV Rover

An Alcantara-lined cabin has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch main display, and minimal convenience features that include automatic climate control, power door locks, and power windows. The two-seat vehicle also has a rear cargo area behind the engine compartment.

The "standard price" for an SV Rover is $1.5 million, but Scarbo Vintage notes that all vehicles are built to order, so the price of specific builds will vary depending on how customers spec their vehicles.