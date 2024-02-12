Aston Martin's Vantage sports car has been thoroughly overhauled, gaining new styling, a much-improved interior, and plenty of extra horsepower in the process. The car is due at dealerships later this year, and should be joined shortly by an open-top version.

BMW's design chief has revealed computer-generated images of a supercar that was being developed as a replacement for the i8, as well as a hero model for the M division. The project was ultimately canned following the onset of the pandemic, and instead we got the XM.

The Bugatti Mistral roadster will be the last road car to feature Bugatti's venerable quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine. Although based on the Chiron platform, major work was required to make the Mistral a reality as the Chiron was never designed with the intention of having an open top.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage bows with 656 hp

BMW designed an i8 replacement before killing it

A Bugatti Chiron roadster wasn't planned, but the Mistral still happened

Review: 2024 Honda Ridgeline

Aston Martin reveals 2024 F1 and Vantage GT3 race cars

Safety experts: EVs are too heavy for US guardrails

DS testing flagship electric crossover for launch in 2025

Dodge Hornet vs. Chevy Trax: Compare Crossover SUVs

Jason Momoa’s 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom converted to EV

Kia exec: Plug-in hybrids misunderstood, Telluride hybrid a possibility