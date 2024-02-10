Porsche's debut electric vehicle, the Taycan, was revealed this week in updated form. Due at dealerships in the spring, the 2025 Taycan brings fresh styling, more range, and increased performance that comes close to matching the performance of the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar on the racetrack.

2025 Lincoln Aviator

Also revealed in updated form this week was the 2025 Lincoln Aviator. The midsize SUV is a solid pick for buyers seeking three rows and a luxurious cabin, and the latest updates add not only new style but also fresh tech.

New Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz's CLE-Class Coupe spawned its convertible sibling. The new CLE-Class Cabriolet serves as a single replacement for the former C-Class and E-Class convertibles, and should be in U.S. showrooms later this year.

2024 BMW i5 Touring

BMW's latest 5-Series spawned its wagon body style. The new longroof is unlikely to reach the U.S., but overseas it will go on sale in May and offer buyers the choice of gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Pagani Huayra R Evo

Pagani unveiled an updated version of its Huayra R track car. The newcomer boasts a more powerful V-12, a long-tail design, and removable roof panels.

2024 Shelby Series 2 Coupe

This week we learned the Shelby Series 1 sports car will live on with a new coupe version built to celebrate 25 years since the original roadster's launch. The coupe is based on the upgraded Series 2 roadster that debuted at the 2018 Paris auto show, and will be built in a run of just 10 cars.

2025 Audi A5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the future cars we spotted testing this week was Audi's next A5. The spotted prototype was for the A5 Sportback hatchback, but prototypes for a new A5 Avant wagon are also out and about.

2024 Genesis G70

And finally, we spent some time this week behind the wheel of the updated 2024 Genesis G70. Key among the updates is a more powerful base powertrain.