Pagani unveiled an updated version of its Huayra R track car. The newcomer boasts a more powerful V-12, a long-tail design, and removable roof panels. According to company founder Horacio Pagani, the idea of the removable roof came to him while watching an IndyCar race in Nashville.

The Shelby Series 1 sports car lives on with a new coupe version built to celebrate 25 years since the original roadster's launch. The coupe is based on the upgraded Series 2 roadster that debuted at the 2018 Paris auto show, and will be built in a run of just 10 cars.

Fiat's 600e electric subcompact crossover is about to receive the Abarth treatment. Fiat released a single photo of the new 600e Abarth and confirmed it will come with 240 hp. Such an output will make it the most powerful vehicle to carry the scorpion logo.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 BMW Z4

RB F1 team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, reveals 2024 car

GM taps ex-Tesla battery chief to deliver cheaper EVs sooner

Rivian drops price on R1T, R1S with new entry-level battery

Review: 2024 Lexus RZ

McLaren reportedly considers new tech, financial partners

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid minivan adds mpg but not AWD in refresh