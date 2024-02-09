EV startup Rivian has made its R1T pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV more accessible by finally making available long promised entry-level battery options, a Standard Pack and a slightly bigger Standard+ Pack.

As they're currently priced, the R1T with the base 533-hp Dual-Motor AWD powertrain and the Standard Pack battery starts at $71,700, rising to $74,800 with the addition of the Standard+ Pack battery.

The R1S with the base powertrain and Standard Pack battery starts at $76,700, rising to $79,800 wit the Standard+ Pack battery. All figures include a $1,800 destination charge.

Since the prices fall below the $80,000 cutoff for trucks and SUVs, some customers could qualify for federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Rivian R1T, green, vs. Rivian R1S, silver

EPA-rated range estimates for the new battery options haven't been published but Rivian estimates the Standard Pack battery will deliver up to 270 miles and the Standard+ Pack battery up to 315 miles.

Buyers looking for more range can opt for the mid-level Large Pack battery that delivers an EPA-rated range estimate of up to 352 miles. Above this is a Max Pack battery that's rated by the EPA at up to 410 miles.

Rivian still has more battery options planned for the R1T and R1S. The company confirmed to Green Car Reports that new LFP batteries, currently due by the spring, are still in the pipeline for both the R1T and R1S.

Rivian also plans to launch smaller models based on a new R2 platform. The first of these, thought to be an SUV, is scheduled to be revealed on March 7. Its arrival will potentially bring down the price of a Rivian further. The company has previously hinted at prices ranging between $40,000 and $60,000.