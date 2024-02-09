The Fiat 600e electric subcompact crossover that went on sale in Europe last year is about to spawn a feisty Abarth variant, and Fiat this week dropped the first photo.

Set for a debut later this year, the new 600e Abarth has been confirmed by Fiat to pack a single electric motor at the front rated at 240 hp, which will make it the most powerful model to carry the scorpion logo.

The car will also benefit from a mechanical limited-slip differential and performance tires developed using lessons learned from Formula E. According to Fiat, the tires are designed to deliver an optimal mix of grip and low rolling resistance.

No further specifications have been announced, but the battery is likely to be the same 54-kwh unit fitted to the regular 600e. In that model, it delivers approximately 200 miles of range on a full charge.

The 600e Abarth shown here is a special-edition dubbed the Scorpionissima. It's a special launch edition limited to 1,949 units, the number representing the year of Abarth's founding by Carlo Abarth, and is decked out in an exclusive paint finish dubbed Hypnotic Purple.

Underpinning the 600e range is the updated CMP modular platform from Fiat parent company Stellantis. The platform debuted in the Jeep Avenger electric subcompact crossover sold overseas, and is also set to make its way into an electric subcompact crossover from Alfa Romeo called the Milano, which is due for a reveal in April.

While Fiat's 500e electric minicar starts sales in the U.S. this year, the automaker hasn't said whether any 600e variants will make it here. However, company CEO Olivier Francois said during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show that the U.S. will only have the 500e moving forward.