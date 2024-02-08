BMW's latest 5-Series spawned its wagon body style. The new longroof is unlikely to reach the U.S., but overseas it will go on sale in May and offer buyers the choice of gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. A high-performance M5 version is also in the pipeline.

Lexus hasn't launched a dedicated F performance vehicle in a decade but one might be coming based on the RZ electric compact crossover. A trademark application for the RZ F name has been discovered, hinting that Lexus may be planning more performance EVs beyond its already confirmed electric supercar.

Toyota will build an electric three-row SUV at its plant in Kentucky likely starting in 2025. There's also a good chance a Lexus twin will be built at the plant, as Lexus has already presented a concept for an electric three-row SUV.

