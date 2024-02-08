BMW's 5-Series was redesigned for the 2024 model year and the newest generation of the popular midsize sedan has now spawned its wagon body style. As is the case with the notchback, wagon buyers can choose from gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. Some markets will also receive the option of a diesel.

The U.S. is unlikely to receive any of the new 5-Series wagons, given the preference of local buyers for SUVs, though we do get Porsche's Taycan Sport Turismo electric wagon. Elsewhere, sales are due to start in May.

Due to the bigger footprint of the latest 5-Series, the wagon variant, known as the 5-Series Touring, or i5 Touring in the case of the electric variant, is bigger than its predecessor. Length is up 3.8 inches to a total 199 inches, and the wheelbase, up 0.8 inches, is now the longest in its class at close to 118 inches.

This results in plenty of space inside. Storage space in the cargo hold is just over 20 cubic feet, expanding to 60 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. To help with loading oversized gear, the tailgate is automatic and the rear opening has been made wider compared to the previous generation. There's also remote unlocking of the split-fold rear seats. Additional storage space can be found under the cargo hold's floor.

2024 BMW i5 Touring 2024 BMW i5 Touring 2024 BMW i5 Touring

Powertrain options match those of the sedan. The most powerful at present is the electric i5 M60 whose dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain is rated at 590 hp. It's good for 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a governed top speed of 143 mph.

The sole battery offered in all i5 Touring variants is an 84.3-kwh unit that in the i5 sedan's most efficient grade is rated at up to 295 miles of range by the EPA. Charging at up to 205 kw is possible using a DC fast charger, which allows charging to 80% in around 30 minutes, according to BMW.

The electric and plug-in hybrid variants of the new 5-Series wagon also benefit from air suspension with automatic self-leveling at the rear axle, which help to offset dynamic changes when carrying a heavy load.

The latest 5-Series is yet to spawn its high-performance M5 variant. It's due later this year and will have its own M5 Touring wagon option. The new M5 will use a V-8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and there are rumors both the sedan and wagon body styles are planned for the U.S.