We drove the 2024 Genesis G70, Porsche encountered an issue importing most of its lineup with U.S. customs, and Lamborghini's CEO talked about the automaker's future electric cars. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2024 Genesis G70 and found the updated luxury sport sedan remains elegant. The new base turbo-4 provides more power which in turn provides an even stronger value proposition. The turbo-6 car is still downright quick and our choice, but the base engine makes the less expensive model more fun than before.

The 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT debuted as the fire-breathing wagon's swan song. The limited production high-performance variant features hand-built final assembly with lots of carbon fiber bits, huge 22-inch Avus wheels, and presumably a large price tag when it arrives later this year.

Most new Porsches are being held at U.S. ports due to a custom's issue. A company spokesperson said a small electronic component, thought to be a microchip, is the issue and needs to be replaced in each car before they can be released and shipped to dealerships. Customers waiting for cars are being told parts are on their way and the cars will be updated as quickly as possible. A timeline is unknown.

The Volkswagen Arteon was set to bow out after the 2024 model year, but the hatchback ceased to exist in 2023, a year earlier than planned, despite nobody noticing. Volkswagen said production of the Arteon ended sometime in the second half of 2023. It will be replaced by the electric ID.7 in the lineup later this year.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman said that future electric Lambos will have blistering performance on paper, but still will deliver an emotional feeling behind the wheel. The executive noted a power-to-weight ratio is key, and EVs will have to have a ton of power because batteries weigh a lot. The first electric Lamborghini will be a high-riding 2+2 GT followed by a super SUV.