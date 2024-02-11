Unlike its Veyron predecessor, the Bugatti Chiron was planned only as a coupe. But to mark the end of its quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine, Bugatti turned the Chiron into the Mistral, which was revealed for 2022 Monterey Car Week.

"The Chiron family was never intended to have a roadster model," Emilio Scervo, CTO of Bugatti Rimac, said in a press release delving into the Mistral's development. "A Chiron without a roof might be an amazing car for many others, but it wouldn't meet the uncompromisingly high standards that Bugatti adheres to."

Bugatti Mistral

Making sure the Mistral lived up to Bugatti's standards meant reengineering the Chiron's carbon-fiber monocoque structure to maintain rigidity without a roof, while keeping any weight increases to a minimum. The doors were also modified for increased side-impact protection.

A new air-intake system was also devised for the engine, with carbon-fiber ram-air scoops placed behind the headrests. The scoops can support the entire weight of the car in the event of a rollover, according to Bugatti, while also enhancing the engine note. The engine is tuned to produce 1,577 hp, matching the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and other special-edition models and propelling the Mistral to a claimed top speed of over 261 mph.

Bugatti Mistral

The interior features new door panels and a new audio system designed specifically for the Mistral. The shifter—made from a solid block of aluminum—incorporates a miniature version of the "dancing elephant" sculpture created by Rembrandt Bugatti, brother of company founder Ettore, and used as a hood ornament for the legendary Bugatti Type 41 Royale.

Mistral production is limited to 99 units (all of which have sold out) priced at approximately $5 million each. Scheduled to start deliveries later this year, the Mistral will be the last road car powered by Bugatti's W-16 engine. The automaker will also build a limited number of Bolide track cars, however.