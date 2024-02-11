A rare Lamborghini Sián Roadster has popped up for sale at dealership F1rst Motors in Dubai.

Lamborghini announced the Sián in 2019, soon adding the suffix FKP 37 to honor the late Ferdinand Piëch, former chairman of the automaker's Volkswagen Group parent. Production included just 63 coupes and 19 of the Sián Roadster model you see here.

This is a true roadster rather than a convertible. There is no roof at all, so the driver and passenger are exposed to the elements at all times. Assuming owners ever take their Sián Roadsters out of their climate-controlled garages, that is.

Like the Sián coupe, the roofless version is a hybrid pairing a 6.5-liter V-12 with an electric motor integrated with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Instead of a battery pack, the Sián uses a supercapacitor to store energy. Located between the cockpit and engine compartment to improve weight balance, it's lighter than a battery pack of comparable capacity, according to Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Sián Roadster (photo via F1rst Motors)

Total system output is 807 hp, with 774 hp contributed by the V-12 alone. At the time of the Sián Roadster's launch, Lamborghini quoted a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a 217-mph top speed. The automaker said "Sián" means "flash" or "lightning" in the Bolognese dialect of Italian—an appropriate moniker for a quick-accelerating hybrid supercar.

The Sián Roadster was priced at $3.2 million when new, but the asking price for this one is closer to $4.6 million at current exchange rates. But with just 19 examples built, the chances to own a Sián Roadster are few and far between.