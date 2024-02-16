The U.K.'s Lunaz is an expert at dropping electric powertrains into much-loved classics, ensuring they'll have a safe future in a world of zero emissions.

The company has offered a conversion for the original Range Rover since 2020, and recently it converted an example from 1983 that was turned into a convertible to resemble the open-top Range Rover that featured in the 1983 James Bond hit "Octopussy."

The original Range Rover, which was built from 1969 right up until the mid-1990s and today is known as the Range Rover Classic, was never intended to have its roof removed and a heavy battery pack installed in the floor. As a result, the latest build by Lunaz was no walk in the park.

According to the company, the build is the result of more than 5,000 hours of testing and development. In particular, the body and chassis were substantially reinforced. The suspension was also upgraded with stiffer springs and adjustable dampers, while a modern set of brakes boasting six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers was added. Despite the modifications, the vehicle's original approach, breakover, and departure angles, as well as its almost 20 inches of wading depth, remains unchanged.

1983 Land Rover Range Rover convertible with EV conversion by Lunaz 1983 Land Rover Range Rover convertible with EV conversion by Lunaz 1983 Land Rover Range Rover convertible with EV conversion by Lunaz

Lunaz hasn't provided details on the battery or range but said the electric powertrain is rated at 375 hp.

The vehicle's interior was also given a full makeover, with Lunaz designing its own center console to incorporate modern controls and infotainment features, including a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Lunaz said the new interior design, which also improves ergonomics, will be used in all of its future conversions based on the Range Rover Classic.

The seats have also been renewed, with the driver and front passenger seats given heating functions and padding materials similar to what Lunaz uses for its Rolls-Royce and Bentley conversions.

Pricing hasn't been announced but Lunaz has previously announced a starting price of 245,000 British pounds (approximately $307,000) for a Range Rover Classic EV conversion.