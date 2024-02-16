Alfa Romeo plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles from 2027, and that means its current gas-powered offerings like the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover will soon be on their way out.

While the regular versions of the Giulia and Stelvio will continue to soldier on for a little bit, Alfa Romeo brand boss Larry Dominique announced on Thursday via a LinkedIn post that the fiery Quadrifoglio versions of both vehicles will cease production for the U.S. in June.

Dominique also said in the post that order books for the models will close in April. That means there's only a couple of months left to place an order for a Giulia Quadrifoglio or Stelvio Quadrifoglio and secure yourself a twin-turbocharged V-6 with over 500 hp in a chassis tuned to handle it.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio were just updated for 2024 together with the regular Giulia and Stelvio. The updates brought revised styling with new headlights, smoked lenses for the taillights, new fascias, and more. There were also some tweaks in the cabin, the highlight being a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

No change was made to the mechanicals. Both Quadrifoglio models pack a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 good for 505 hp, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and adaptive suspension. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 191 mph while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 176 mph.

Alfa Romeo's Quadrifoglio performance brand celebrated its centennial only last year, and the automaker has no plans to abandon it with the arrival of the electric era, Dominique said in the post.

The first of Alfa Romeo's EVs will be the Milano subcompact crossover which debuts in April.