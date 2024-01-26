Alfa Romeo has released the first photos of the new Milano, and confirmed the vehicle for a debut on April 10.

The Milano is an electric subcompact crossover, and is pivotal as it is just the first electric Alfa Romeo on the brand's journey to exclusively offering vehicles powered by batteries as soon as 2027.

The Milano hasn't been confirmed for sale in the U.S., and there's a chance it won't make it here due to its diminutive size. Elsewhere, it will serve as Alfa Romeo's new entry point now that the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks are gone. The Tonale compact crossover, a plug-in hybrid, is currently the smallest Alfa Romeo sold in the U.S.

Alfa Romeo hasn't provided any specifications for the Milano but has previously confirmed the crossover will be available with a gas engine in some markets. This suggests it is related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 subcompact crossover twins sold overseas, which can also be had with electric or gas powertrains, depending on the market.

Jeep Avenger 2024 Fiat 600e

The Avenger and 600's platform is an updated version of parent company Stellantis' CMP platform designed for subcompact cars. The Avenger and 600, which are also off-limits for the U.S., both come with a 54-kwh battery and a 156-hp electric motor at the front axle. Expect a similar setup for the Milano.

The Alfa Romeo should be sportier than the Jeep and Fiat. The development team includes some of the engineers who worked on cars like the 4C, 8C Competizione, and the new 33 Stradale supercar. A lot of the development work is taking place at the Balocco test track near Alfa Romeo's Milan headquarters.

Following the launch of the Milano, Alfa Romeo will follow up with its next EV in 2025. It is rumored to be a replacement for the Giulia sedan. An electric replacement for the Stelvio crossover is rumored to follow in 2026. Both models are expected to use Stellantis' STLA Large platform which will spawn eight vehicles by the end of 2026, including the Dodge Challenger/Charger successor due late this year.