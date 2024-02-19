On Monday, the 2025 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid debuted, marking the return of two familiar, and more accessible, hybrid models to the Panamera lineup.

In December, Porsche revealed the redesigned 2024 Panamera in base rear-wheel-drive form and with a starting price of $101,550 including a $1,650 destination charge. A flagship Turbo E-Hybrid model with a total 670 hp debuted alongside the entry-level Panamera.

With the debut of the 4 E-Hybrid for $117,495 and 4S E-Hybrid for $128,795 including $1,995 for destination the Panamera lineup sits at three hybrids. A fourth is yet to come, according to the automaker.

The Turbo E-Hybrid's twin-turbo V-8 gets swapped for a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 300 hp in the 4 E-Hybrid and 348 hp in 4S E-Hybrid. The gas engine is paired with a 187-hp electric motor also producing 331 lb-ft of torque. Combined overall system output checks in at 463 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in the 4 E-Hybrid and 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque in the 4S E-Hybrid. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2025 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

Porsche said 4 E-Hybrid models will sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds on the way to a top speed of 174 mph. The 4S E-Hybrid model is quicker with a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.5 seconds and top speed of 180 mph. The previously announced Turbo E-Hybrid remains the range topper with the ability to go from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph.

Every Panamera hybrid gets faster charging, better throttle response, and a larger battery than in the previous generation, according to Porsche. The battery grew from the previous 17.9-kwh to 25.9-kwh. The larger battery translates to more electric range, though Porsche didn't disclose how far the electrified Panamera will go on electricity alone. A more powerful 11-kw onboard AC charger will reduce charging times to 2.5 hours.

Porsche is equipping every third-generation Panamera with an adaptive two-chamber air suspension system that adjusts both rebound and compression. A new active suspension system can be optioned that is said to keep the car flat, even during cornering, heavy acceleration, and heavy braking. The system can even lean around a corner.

The 4 E-Hybrid model will ride on 19-inch wheels as standard, while the 4S E-Hybrid will sport larger 20-inch wheels. Acid Green brake calipers, a Porsche hybrid trademark, will be optional. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors with 17.3-inch rotors up front and 16.1-inch rotors in the rear will be available, but require 21-inch wheels for clearance.

Lager, more squared-off headlights define the design update to the front end of the third-generation Panamera. The LED matrix units sit above additional air intakes to cool the powertrain. The rear end features a full-width LED taillight.

Inside the dashboard is similar to that of the 2024 Cayenne SUV with a 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster and two touchscreen displays.

Pricing information for the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid models hasn't been announced.