The Porsche Panamera was redesigned for 2024, and for its second year on the market the third-generation large hatch gains an expanded hybrid lineup. Two hybrid models, both of them plug-in hybrids, join the lineup for 2025 and bring up to 536 hp.

Volkswagen only just launched its 2025 ID.7 hatchback, but a new body style for the electric car has been revealed. It's a wagon that VW calls the ID.7 Tourer, and there's a decent chance it will be offered in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated EQS. The prototype points to new styling front and rear, including headlights that adopt tiny Mercedes star logos for the daytime running lights.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid expand lineup

VW ID.7 Tourer electric wagon debuts, US sale still pending

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS spied with updates

Review: 2024 Porsche 911

XC40 and C40 Recharge duo adopts Volvo's new naming for EVs

Sono Motors revives with solar bus kit, not Sion solar EV

Despite failed bid, Andretti and GM continue F1 project

Review: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Alpine's first EV, the A290, to debut in June

2023 EV sales blew past 2022 levels every month of the year