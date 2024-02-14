Porsche is planning a mid-cycle refresh for its current 992-generation 911, and a prototype for the 911 Targa variant has been spotted. The latest prototype wears barely any camouflage, revealing a number of styling tweaks pegged for the new range.

BMW's next M5 is just around the corner and this time there will be sedan and wagon body styles. While wagons aren't typically offered in the U.S., the M5 wagon, to be called an M5 Touring, is tipped to reach these shores.

The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R was never sold in the U.S. but examples are slowly making their way here. Two examples, both of them rare M-Spec Nür editions that were limited to just 285 units, are available via auction.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

