We spent time behind the wheel of the 2023 BMW XM and found it misses the ultra-luxury bullseye. The high-performance SUV attempts to be everything for everyone with a disjointed personality, twitchy throttle, and wild design. It's too much of everything

The Tesla Model 3 received a revised design with enhanced aerodynamics, upgraded interior materials, and more technology along with some design and comfort features. The reveal specifically took place for the European-market Model 3 and it's unclear when the update will translate over to the U.S. model.

The next-generation Mini Cooper made its debut and went electric at the same moment. The 2025 Mini Cooper SE has 215 hp, a single rear motor, and will likely have less than 250 miles of EPA-rated range when it arrives in the U.S. in 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

