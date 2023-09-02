We went star gazing in the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison. The verdict? It's a solid package for off-roading and rocky terrain, but it's no Raptor or TRX competitor. We also question the Bison model's value proposition.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

A modern Alfa Romeo Stradale 33 debuted with turbocharged V-6 or electric power. The modern interoperation of a classic will be limited to just 33 units when it enters production in the summer of 2024.

Mercedes-Benz EV charging station

The first Mercedes-Benz charging stations will open this fall. The automaker announced the timeline, though not specific locations, as it reconfirmed its commitment to building out its promised charging infrastructure.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380

The 2024 Volkswagen GTI 380 marked the end of the manual transmission for the hot hatch and the automaker. The 380 moniker is a nod to the Mk VIII Golf's internal codename.

2025 Mini Countryman

The 2025 Mini Countryman debuted with more space, larger footprint, and electric powertrain. Sales of the next-gen Countryman won't commence until 2024, but a gas powertrain will still be an option at launch.

1998 Subaru Impreza STI 22B prototype once owned by Colin McRae - Photo credit: Iconic Auctioneers

Colin McRae sold his Subaru Impreza STI 22B for 480,500 British pounds (approximately $604,000). The iconic model celebrated the Subaru World Rally Team's hat trick of World Rally Championship titles between 1995 and 1997.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition marks the extinction of the nameplate and Hellcat-powered pickup truck. At least for now. It's possible the name will be resurrected in the future with fewer cylinders and electrification, but for now this dinosaur will go to sleep