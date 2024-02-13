Chrysler has shown a concept of a sleek, electric four-door that looks more like it was designed by Porsche than the folks in Auburn Hills. The concept isn't bound for production but it shows elements that may feature on upcoming electric vehicles, like the next evolution of Stow 'n Go seats plus new battery technology.

The Kia Stinger bows out after 2024, but an electric successor may be in the works. An alleged union document details a new model to be called the EV8 due in 2026 as the replacement for both the Stinger and the K8 sedan sold overseas.

Audi's A3 range is about to be updated and the S3 variant is set to receive a big jump in performance. In addition to more power, the new S3 will benefit from the RS 3's torque splitter as well as more powerful brakes, a faster-shifting transmission, and a host of other upgrades.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

