The V-8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 returns for 2025

Stellantis lied when it called the 2024 Wrangler 392 Final Edition the last call for the V-8 Wrangler

The 2024 Wrangler 392 Final Edition was a limited edition model, but it's unclear how much the 2025 iteration will cost or how many will be made

It appears reports of the V-8's death in the Jeep Wrangler were an exaggeration, as Jeep on Tuesday announced the return of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition for the 2025 model year.

The special edition was originally launched for the 2024 model year to bid farewell to the V-8 in the Wrangler, specifically a 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 470 hp. Just 3,700 were offered, divided up as 3,300 for the U.S., 300 for Canada, and the remaining 100 for the rest of the world. It was priced at $101,890.

Jeep hasn't said how much the 2025 model will cost. It also hasn't said how many will be offered. Stellantis' SUV brand has confirmed however that order books will open later this year and that production will start in the first quarter of 2025.

The regular Wrangler Rubicon 392 already comes equipped with a lot as standard, but the Final Edition treatment brings even more goodies. It adds a Warn winch rated at 8,000 pounds, Mopar-designed rock sliders and swing gate table, plus a half-inch suspension lift that creates 11.6 inches of ground clearance and 34.5 inches of water-fording ability. The Final Edition also includes the Wrangler Rubicon 392's Xtreme 35 Tire Package, with 35-inch tires and bronze 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, plus “Final Edition” hood and fender decals.

2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition

Inside, the vehicle features black nappa leather trim and a monogrammed shifter medallion and swing gate plaque.

The 2025 model misses out on 2024's Mopar grille guard and 83-piece toolkit, however.

Performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 13 seconds.

The Wrangler won't be the only light vehicle from the Stellantis fleet still available with a V-8 engine next year. Dodge plans to offer special Last Call versions of its Durango next year, and some of those are expected to have V-8 engines, too.