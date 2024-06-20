Audi has just launched the Q6 E-Tron, but a high-performance version developed by Audi Sport is expected to arrive as soon as next year. According to reports, it will pack the same 630-hp rating as the electric Porsche Macan Turbo which uses the same PPE platform as the Q6 range.

An electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class is coming soon, and it will include at least one performance variant developed by AMG. A prototype for AMG's version of the electric C-Class has been spotted, revealing many new details of the design.

More and more western automakers are turning to Chinese companies for help to develop EVs. The latest is the U.K.'s JLR which will work with its existing Chinese partner, Chery, to develop a family of EVs to be sold under the Freelander brand.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi RS Q6 E-Tron spied: Hot electric SUV takes shape

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class EV spied for first time

JLR taps Chinese partner for electric Freelander revival

Stellantis recalls 1.16M Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler cars

Stellantis STLA AutoDrive won't require drivers to watch the road

Review: 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge PHEV is better in charge

2026 Audi S7 Avant sports wagon spied for first time

Review: 2025 Nissan Leaf

Rezvani Arsenal SUV protects up to 8 occupants from bullets

Why do EVs cost more to insure than hybrids in 2024?