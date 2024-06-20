A performance variant of the electric Audi Q6 E-Tron is in the works

The Audi RS Q6 E-Tron will be based on the Porsche Macan EV

Audi in March took the covers off the 2025 Q6 E-Tron and confirmed the start of sales for later this year, initially in standard and sporty SQ6 grades. However, a hotter version is being developed as the next electric RS model from the Audi Sport skunkworks.

A prototype for the RS Q6 E-Tron has previously been spotted testing at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, and Autocar reported on Wednesday that the high-performance compact crossover is due out next year with an output matching the 630 hp of the 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo.

The electric Macan shares its PPE (Premium Platform Electric) underpinnings with the Q6 E-Tron, as well as its 100-kwh battery. Autocar reported that Audi will attempt to differentiate the Q6 E-Tron from its Macan sibling by delivering higher levels of comfort and luxury.

Audi Sport already offers an RS E-Tron GT which was updated for the the 2025 model year. The latest version delivers up to 845 hp as standard and 912 hp in Performance form. An RS 6 E-Tron is also thought to be coming, both in sedan and wagon body styles.

2025 Audi SQ6 E-Tron

Compared to the regular Q6 E-Tron and SQ6 E-Tron, which come with respective peak power ratings of 456 and 510 hp, the RS Q6 E-Tron appears to have a unique front fascia with side intakes that look to have active shutters. There's also an extended lip spoiler, chunkier side skirts, and a rear fascia with a possible diffuser insert.

A lowered suspension and an upgraded wheel and tire package can also be seen on the prototype. And the bright red brake calipers seen here are also a common design element featured on Audi Sport's RS cars.

Production of the Q6 E-Tron is handled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany. A coupe-like Q6 Sportback E-Tron will also be built at the site, and it should also come in SQ6 and RS Q6 grades.