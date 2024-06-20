Mercedes-Benz AMG has already dropped the V-8 engine from its latest C 63, and soon the Affalterbach tuner will launch a C-Class that skips gas engines altogether.

Mercedes-Benz is developing an electric compact sedan that will form part of the C-Class family, and AMG is preparing its own high-performance version.

Prototypes for the regular model have been spotted for almost a year, but our latest spy shots show a prototype for the AMG.

Compared to previous prototypes for the C-Class EV, the AMG version features a wider intake in the front fascia together with some flics. It also has a wider track, a larger brake package with cross-drilled rotors, and AMG-specific wheels. According to our photographer, the AMG also sat on lower suspension.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class EV spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

It isn't clear how much horsepower will be available. AMG's current C 43 offers 402 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo-4, while the current C 63 offers up to 671 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a plug-in hybrid system.

The platform of the C-Class EV is the MB.EA Small, a dedicated EV platform that will also underpin an electric GLC-Class. Prototypes for the GLC-Class EV are also out testing, including some for an AMG version.

The C-Class EV and GLC-Class EV are both expected on the market next year as 2026 models in the U.S. The AMG versions should arrive around the same time.

A smaller CLA-Class with electric and hybrid powertrains is also out testing ahead of an expected debut late this year or early next, and will also have an electric AMG version. AMG is also testing prototypes for a dedicated EV that will serve as an electric alternative to the current GT 4-Door Coupe. This model, which will use AMG's own EV platform, dubbed AMG.EA, is also expected next year.