Rezvani has added a new member to its growing fleet of armored vehicles in the form of the 2024 Arsenal.

The three-row SUV is the follow up to the California company's Vengeance launched two years ago, and like that vehicle is based on the platform of the Cadillac Escalade. However, the Arsenal is targeted at civilian buyers whereas the Vengeance was developed more with military and paramilitary applications in mind.

The Arsenal comes standard with a 425-hp 6.2-liter V-8 but buyers can opt for either a 3.0-liter turbodiesel or a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, with the latter spitting out 700 hp. The standard transmission is a 10-speed automatic.

Buyers can also choose between seven- and eight-seat configurations, and there's also some genuine armor protection on offer to add a little credibility to the tough looks. This includes, Rezvani says, the first civilian application of a composite material rated at B6 ballistic protection. Such a level means protection from AR15s and AK47s, along with armor piercing rounds, the company claims. Another benefit of the composite material is low weight. According to Rezvani, it weighs just a third of what traditional ballistic steel protection weighs.

A Military Package adds further levels of protection. It contains underside explosive protection, a smoke screen, military-grade run-flat tires, reinforced suspension, electromagnetic pulse protection, night vision, sirens and warning lights, and much more.

The Arsenal is priced from $225,000 and limited to just 100 units. Deliveries start later this summer.

Despite its focus on SUVs—and a six-wheel pickup truck—in recent years, Rezvani hasn't forgotten its sports car roots. The company in February revealed a new version of its original Beast sports car. The new version is based on the C8 Corvette platform and boasts up to 1,000 hp.

Rezvani in April also launched a new division delivering retro designs. The division's first project is a modern Porsche 911 styled to look like the cars built by Germany's Kremer Racing in the 1970s.