Maserati has been adamant that its MC20 will go racing, and on Tuesday the automaker confirmed the first competition for the mid-engine supercar.

A new MC20 GT2 race car is being developed and will be made available to customer teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series. The highlight of the series is the 24 Hours of Spa.

The MC20 GT2 will be closely linked to the MC20 road car, including running the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, though teaser sketches hint at a much wilder design with larger side intakes and a fixed rear wing attached via swan-neck struts. The car is expected to be ready in time for the 2023 season.

2023 Maserati MC20 GT2 race car

The MC20 GT2 has some big shoes to fill. Some readers will recall the MC20's predecessor, the MC12, competed in the similar FIA GT Series during the 2000s and was successful in no less than three 24 Hours of Spa races (2005,2006 and 2008).

The competition won't be easy for the MC20 GT2, though. Some of the cars the Maserati will face include the Audi R8 LMS GT2, Brabham BT63 GT2, KTM X-Bow GT2, and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Maserati will also race in Formula E starting in 2023, in this case with a factory team. The automaker this week also announced a limited-edition track car that's based on the MC20 and could potentially be a precursor for a race car designed for the GT classes of the SportsCar Championship or World Endurance Championship.