The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 began track testing, we drove the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, and prices and EPA ratings emerged for the Kia EV9. It's the Week in Reverse.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 took the to Nürburgring as it prepares to enter the final development stage. The prototypes featured wide-body designs, extreme aero kits, and more cooling for the powertrain. A debut is expected in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz performed a crash test between two electric cars. The test took place at the automaker's safety facility in Stuttgart, Germany, to demonstrate how electric cars have the same level of safety as gas-powered vehicles.

Loaded with four adults and their gear, we drove the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L on a fishing trip to Canada. The longer Grand Wagoneer featured only six cylinders under the hood, but it had more power than the automaker's large 6.4-liter V-8. Fuel economy was a mixed bag.

The final Volkswagen Golf GTI with a gas engine is under development. The updated model began testing on public roads and at the Nürburgring. The facelift seems to be mild, with tweaks to the front and rear fascias. Inside expect a larger touchscreen.

The full 2024 Kia EV9 lineup received pricing and EPA range ratings before deliveries begin later this year. Base models cost $56,395, but the electric crossover SUV can top $75,000. The longest range model will go 304 miles on a charge, according to the EPA, while the least expensive model will have 230 miles of range.