The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar's F-Type. However, it's also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles. To mark the milestone, Jaguar has launched a special-edition F-Type limited to just 150 units.

BMW's style-focused X2 compact crossover has come in for a redesign. The new X2 is bigger and bolder than the model it replaces, and can be ordered in some markets in iX2 electric form. The U.S. will only see gas-powered versions, one of which will offer up to 312 hp.

Chevrolet has been spotted testing a new version of its C8 Corvette. The new version is thought to be a ZR1, a car rumored to be launching next year with a twin-turbocharged V-8 spitting out close to 850 hp. Prototypes also point to unique exterior styling featuring additional vents.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Kia Niro

Toyota Lunar Cruiser EV concept could preview earthbound SUV

Subaru teases electric sports car concept with SVX vibes

Ford Maverick vs Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Pickup Trucks

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible spied, keeps gas engines

Analysis: IRA will double US EV sales by 2030 vs. previous forecast