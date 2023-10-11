Mini has a redesigned Cooper hatch starting sales next year as a 2025 model, though at present the company has only shown the electric version which the U.S. will miss out initially.

A redesigned Cooper Convertible is also coming next year, and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype is for a gas-powered Cooper Convertible that will likely also arrive as a 2025 model.

While electric versions of the new Cooper are based on a newly developed dedicated EV platform, gas versions will essentially be a major update of the current range. The mechanicals will be the same but the exterior and interior styling, as well as any in-car technology, will be updated to match the electric versions.

This makes sense as Mini plans to transition to an electric lineup later this decade. The automaker has locked in 2025 as the date that its final gas model will be launched.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch 2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch 2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

This means the new Cooper Convertible should feature the same or similar powertrains to the outgoing model which offers buyers the choice between a 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 in base Cooper guise and a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the sporty Cooper S. The car will only have an automatic transmission, as Mini has phased out the manual transmission in its cars.

At present, Mini hasn't said whether there will be an electric convertible. However, the automaker has launched an electric convertible in the past. The outgoing convertible offered a limited run of electric Cooper SE Convertibles earlier this year. Just 999 were offered, all of them for Europe.

In addition to the new Cooper and Cooper Convertible, Mini also has a redesigned Countryman and a new crossover dubbed the Aceman on the way. The new Countryman starts sales next fall and will offer the choice between gas and electric powertrains. The Aceman arrives next year as a dedicated EV. It hasn't been confirmed for the U.S. just yet.