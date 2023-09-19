Mini's third-generation Countryman has touched U.S. soil for the first time following the world debut earlier this month at the 2023 Munich auto show.

The U.S. debut took place on Monday at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City, at an event organized by Urban-X, Mini's in-house startup incubator.

Mini didn't provide any specific details for the U.S. market apart from the showroom appearance targeted to take place by fall 2024. The new compact crossover will arrive as a 2025 model.

The version shown was the Countryman Electric, or Countryman E, the base electric version of the new Countryman which is expected to come with 188 hp and a 64.7-kwh battery. A sportier Countryman SE is also planned, which is expected to come with 308 hp and the same 64.7-kwh battery.

2025 Mini Countryman Electric

There will also be gas-powered versions of the new Countryman. Mini hasn't revealed any of these but has released revealing teasers of the John Cooper Works Countryman. It is expected to carry a 2.0-liter turbo-4, just like the outgoing model.

Though it's yet to be confirmed by Mini, an electric John Cooper Works Countryman is also possible.

Both the electric- and gas-powered Countrymans are based on the same FAAR platform from Mini's BMW Group parent. Production of both versions is also being handled at the same BMW plant in Leipzig, Germany. The plant also builds FAAR-based BMW models like the latest X1, a close cousin of the Countryman.

Mini also has a redesigned Cooper hatch due for 2025. There will be electric and gas-powered versions, though timing for the U.S. market hasn't been announced. The gas-powered Cooper is expected to arrive next year and the electric version following around 2026, when it starts production at Mini's plant in the U.K. alongside an electric subcompact crossover to be called the Aceman.