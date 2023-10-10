Volkswagen recently confirmed plans to make the Golf an electric vehicle for its next generation, though that won't happen for some years still. In the meantime, the current eighth-generation Golf will be given a facelift, and a prototype for the facelifted version of the sporty GTI has just been spotted.

Jeep launched a modern Grand Wagoneer for 2022 and a stretched Grand Wagoneer L joins the lineup for 2023. It skips the standard version's V-8 in favor of Stellantis' new 3.0-liter turbo-6 which is rated here at 500 hp. However, despite the lower cylinder count, the turbocharged engine doesn't save much fuel over the V-8.

Nissan will use the 2023 Tokyo auto show later this month to present four concepts previewing the design and technology of its future electric vehicles. One of these is a rugged SUV called the Hyper Adventure, and if built would likely prove popular with U.S. buyers.

