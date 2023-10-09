Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship during this past weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen has utterly dominated the season, having set a record for 10 wins in a row and likely still to set the record for the most wins in a season.

Porsche teamed up with Austrian boat builder Frauscher to develop a 28-foot craft using the electric powertrain destined for the Porsche Macan EV launching early next year. Just one of the Macan EV's motors was used in the boat, with the output capped at 536 hp.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has received a subtle facelift. There's a new front end that more closely resembles the look of the redesigned GT Coupe sports car, and there has also been a move to a new production site. AMG has handed off production to contract manufacturer Valmet of Finland.

