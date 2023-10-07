BMW was spotted testing a prototype this week for what's likely to be a new M4 CS. The car will fill the gap between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL, and is due on the market next year alongside an update to the complete 4-Series range.

2025 Audi S6 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was out testing an electric midsize sport sedan, a vehicle that's thought to be the S version of the upcoming A6 E-Tron. Prototypes were spotted at the Nürburgring and reveal some of the performance modifications we can expect.

Ferrari LaFerrari successor (F250) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ferrari was also out testing prototypes, this time for a hypercar that's thought to be the successor to the LaFerrari. One of the prototypes was caught on video while lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track.

2016 HSV Maloo R8 LSA with left-hand drive - Photo credit: Mecum

This week we learned that an HSV Maloo, an Aussie-built sport truck powered by a supercharged V-8, is coming up for sale in the U.S. It packs 625 hp and will go under the hammer at an auction in Chattanooga in mid-October.

2024 Subaru WRX TR

Subaru launched a hotter version of its WRX, but it isn't the WRX STI. Instead it's a new grade called the WRX TR, and its modifications are focused on improving the handling of the compact sport sedan.

2024 Toyota Crown Sport (Japan spec)

Toyota launched the second of four planned body styles for its latest-generation Crown. The latest is the Crown Sport, a crossover body style that for now has only been announced for Japan.

2025 Volvo EX30

Volvo next year will start deliveries of an electric subcompact crossover. It goes by the name EX30, and this week we learned pricing information for the U.S.

Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder

And finally, Kahn Design's Flying Huntsman coachbuilding business previewed a convertible conversion for the Land Rover Defender. The conversion, which will be ready for delivery next year, features a design typical of open-top supercars.