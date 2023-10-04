Volvo's EX30 electric subcompact crossover was revealed in June with handsome looks and impressive performance, and now it's also got a price tag that could potentially convince even the most hardcore of EV naysayers.

Volvo on Tuesday confirmed the EX30 will arrive in U.S. showrooms in the first half of 2024 with a starting price of $36,245, including a $1,295 destination charge. It will arrive as a 2025 model.

The starting price will make the EX30 the most affordable model in the Volvo lineup and comparable in price to gas-powered rivals. The price is a few thousand dollars lower than the starting price of the XC40 compact crossover equipped with a gas engine and roughly $10,000 less than the electric XC40 Recharge.

EX30 buyers will have two powertrain options and three grades to choose from. There's only the one battery, a 69-kwh unit estimated by Volvo to deliver a maximum range of 275 miles as measured by the EPA.

The $36,245 starting price is for an EX30 with a Single Motor Extended Range powertrain (rear axle) and base Core grade. Upgrading to the better equipped Plus and Ultra grades costs $40,195 and $41,895, respectively.

Buyers favoring performance over range will be able to opt for a Twin Motor Performance grade which adds an electric motor to the front axle to form dual-motor all-wheel drive. In this configuration, peak output is 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. That's the fastest acceleration of any Volvo to date. The maximum range with the dual-motor setup is estimated at 265 miles.

EX30s with the Twin Motor Performance will only come in Plus and Ultra grades, priced from $46,195 and $47,895, respectively. All figures include the $1,295 destination charge.

As an entry-level vehicle, the EX30 skips the typical premium design of interiors found in Volvo's larger models in favor of a design and materials focused on practicality and sustainability. A 12.3-inch touchscreen serves as the main infotainment hub and features many popular built-in Google apps. The system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay.

Below the screen sits a customizable center console with plenty of storage areas, including one for rear-seat passengers. A soundbar spanning the width of the dash sits directly below the windshield, and at the rear of the vehicle Volvo has added a handy guide with key interior dimensions—perfect for that visit to IKEA.

Electronic driver-assist features like blind spot warning and collision warning with automatic emergency braking are also standard.

Upgrading to the Plus grade adds a Harman Kardon audio system, a black roof, and larger 19-inch wheels. The Ultra grade adds things like a surround-view camera, automated park assist, and an automated driving system for highways that requires the driver to constantly monitor the situation.

The EX30 will have five available colors: Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapor Gray, Crystal White, or Onyx Black.

Volvo will also offer a more rugged EX30 Cross Country version next year. It will feature upgrades like higher ground clearance, underbody protection, and standard 19-inch wheels.

The EX30 is based on the SEA modular EV platform of Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely. The platform debuted in 2021 in the Zeekr 001 hatchback and also underpins the recently revealed 2025 Polestar 4 compact crossover. Vehicles based on the SEA platform are currently built exclusively in China, where the EX30 will also be built.