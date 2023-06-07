The Range Rover Evoque is about to receive an update, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted recently.

The test vehicle reveals a few tweaks, like a new grille, revised front fascia, and different light signature for the taillights.

The grille pattern, made of linked rectangles, now matches the design used on the redesigned 2022 Range Rover and 2023 Range Rover Sport. This will help strengthen the Range Rover connection now that Range Rover is being made its own brand within the JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) fold.

There will likely be tweaks inside the updated Evoque, too, like a revised infotainment system and possibly some new trim materials.

2025 Range Rover Evoque facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The sole powertrain offered in the Evoque is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 246 hp in standard guise or 296 hp with a mild-hybrid system attached. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system complete the drivetrain. It isn't clear if there will be any changes with this update.

The current Evoque, the second generation of the nameplate, arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model. It means the update will likely constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the compact crossover. Look for it to be introduced next year on a 2025 Evoque.

The Evoque's Discovery Sport sibling should also be updated around the same time.

Eventually, both the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport will be redesigned around a new fully electric platform dubbed the EMA. The first vehicle based on the EMA platform will arrive in 2025 and is tipped to be a redesigned Range Rover Velar.