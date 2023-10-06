The 2024 Ford F-150 Lighting lineup received upgrades, the 2025 Volvo EX30 received a price, and the 2024 Toyota 4Runner debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.



The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning gained a model named Flash. The Lightning Flash essentially replaces the existing XLT extended-range model and bundles the electric truck's big battery option with popular tech. The new model year also sees all Lightnings receive a heat pump, which will enhance cold-weather efficiency of the battery.

We drove the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and found it to be a more Subaru-y Subaru. With a lifted ride height, all-terrain tires, upgraded final drive ratio, and wider body cladding, the Wilderness makes taking the lifted hatchback further off road easier.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 will cost $36,245 when it arrives in the first half of 2024. The Swedish automaker said this single-rear-motor model will have a maximum of 275 miles of range. A more powerful dual-motor model with a higher price tag will have 422 hp and 265 miles of range.

The Ferrari LaFerrari successor, currently code-named F250, continued testing on public roads. Featuring a massive rear wing, a wide and low stance, and a possible V-6-based hybrid powertrain, the upcoming hypercar looks to be taking clear influences from the automaker's Le Mans-winning 499P LMH race car.

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner debuted with barely any changes. That's because the new model year likely marks the end of the road for the current SUV as a redesigned model based on Toyota's TNGA-F platform is expected to be coming soon.