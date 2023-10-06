Subaru has launched a hotter version of its WRX, but it isn't the WRX STI. Instead it's a new grade called the WRX TR, and its modifications are focused on improving the handling of the compact sport sedan.

Audi is out testing an electric midsize sport sedan, a vehicle that's thought to be the S version of the upcoming A6 E-Tron. Prototypes have been spotted on the Nürburgring and reveal some of the performance modifications we can expect.

Toyota has launched the second of four planned body styles for its latest-generation Crown. The latest is the Crown Sport, a crossover body style that for now has only been announced for Japan. It also introduces a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that may feature on Crowns sold in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Subaru WRX TR revealed with sharper handling

2025 Audi S6 E-Tron spied at the 'Ring

Toyota Crown Sport crossover debuts in Japan

Review: 2024 Kia Forte

Verstappen could take title at this week's Qatar Grand Prix

Toyota secures batteries for US-made EVs due in 2025

McLaren plans Le Mans return 29 years after F1 GTR's victory

Review: 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 boosts the luxury SUV

Lucid Air price drops to $77,400 with Pure RWD grade

Automakers reportedly see efficiency rules costing billions in fines